Honor most lacking

We laud them all, of course, when they perform here and when they banner global productions. Yet, in some ways that matter, we tend to take them for granted.

A few names cross my mind as I recall that afternoon with Cecile Licad.

There is, of course, Lea Salonga, whose name is uttered with reverence in both music and theater worldwide. Her awards are not just proof of her greatness — a Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World for her role alone in Miss Saigon. They are glaring reminders that we have not honored our own with quite the same distinction.

Sources say Salonga has been twice nominated for National Artist (for Music and for Theater), while Licad has been nominated once for Music.

One other personality I have interviewed in the past, who impressed me beyond her credentials, is Lisa Macuja. Her achievements as a ballet dancer, I believe, are surpassed only by her continued dedication to bringing the dance closer to Filipinos. She works very hard to this day to ensure continuity of the craft she loves through her school and collaborations with other musical artists and dance groups. She has helped nurture cultural appreciation for ballet in the Philippines.

Wondering why these three ladies in particular have not yet been given the highest honors they deserve in their own country, I delved into the process of naming the National Artists of the Philippines and came up with some questions: who decides on them, how do they decide and why are there so few women in the roster since it began in 1972?