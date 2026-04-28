GPCCI Megawide launch precast training program

GPCCI Executive Director Christopher Zimmer said the program reflects a broader push to invest in human capital as a foundation for industrial growth.

“Today marks a defining moment for workforce development in the Philippines as a whole. What we are witnessing here is the result of a shared vision: that true excellence in any industry begins not on the production floor, but in the way we develop and invest in our people,” he said.

The training program is designed to accommodate both new entrants to the construction sector and current Megawide workers seeking to upgrade their skills. It follows the German dual training model, which combines academic learning with structured on-the-job training, adapted to local industry needs.

Megawide said the program is intended to address the persistent mismatch between available jobs and worker competencies in the construction sector, which continues to rely heavily on specialized technical skills.

“Germany has proven over decades that dual training system works. Companies that invest in it do not just train workers, they build careers, retain talent, and raise their own standards in the process. We want Megawide to be that kind of company here in the Philippines,” said Markus Hennig, executive vice president and head of PCS.

The partnership also includes a quality assurance framework to ensure training standards align with both industry requirements and international benchmarks, with GPCCI helping oversee program development and implementation.