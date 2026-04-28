Good data, better outcomes: Taisho’s ESG glow-up

Taisho Pharmaceuticals Philippines tapped ESGpedia’s digital platform to fix a problem many companies quietly share — they want to report on sustainability but lack the in-house expertise and infrastructure to do it credibly. The Philippine subsidiary of Japan-based Taisho Pharmaceutical deployed ESGpedia’s suite of tools spanning ESG reporting, carbon accounting, and supply chain engagement, generating GRI-aligned sustainability reports for FY2023 and FY2024 while establishing Scope 1 and 2 emissions tracking through the platform’s built-in carbon calculator. A supplier engagement module extended visibility into Scope 3 and value chain emissions.

The technology-driven approach paid off. Taisho Pharmaceuticals Philippines earned an EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing it in the 96th percentile globally and the top 2 percent of companies in its industry. “ESGpedia is a scalable and efficient ESG reporting platform that has been instrumental in advancing our sustainability journey,” said Jennifer Ribultan, the company’s internal control manager, compliance officer, and sustainability lead. “It enhances our reporting capabilities, particularly in ESG report generation and emissions calculations, supporting us in optimising capital allocations while ensuring high-quality, automated reporting.”