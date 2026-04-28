Finora Global visits Freeport Area of Bataan for STO platform discussions

The engagement follows recent discussions held in South Korea in February 2026, where Finora Global was introduced before prominent groups of businessmen and professionals as a provisional Offshore Digital Assets License (ODAL) licensee.

AFAB’s investment direction and regulatory framework for emerging industries was amply presented before the audience with an attendance of around 200 individuals.

During the visit, AFAB facilitated site inspections in the FAB for Finora Global as part of its assessment of potential operational requirements and possible project locations.

Among the priority projects where the South Korean company have shown great interest is the construction of a new golf course surrounded by residential villas and medium rise condominiums, the development of the commercial district at the heart of the FAB, and the restoration of the old theater and cinema.

“These are subject to the final assessment and prioritization by the Finora Global,” Pangandaman said.

He added that these projects form part of their overall investment commitment to AFAB and may serve as back-up asset or project to the planned initial token offering or similar activities in digital platforms under their pipelines.

Side discussions were also made on possible collaboration on waste-to-energy and energy recovery systems, with emphasis on practical applications that may support industrial efficiency and resource management in the Freeport.

The engagement also included presentations by Finora on blockchain-based systems and financial technology applications, highlighting potential use cases in facilitating investments for AFAB development projects through digital platforms.

Both parties exchanged views on possible project approaches, including implementation requirements, compliance considerations, and coordination mechanisms for future collaboration.