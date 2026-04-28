Female rider meets tragic end

A 31-year-old female motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday on the Ortigas Flyover after being struck by two heavy vehicles in a series of collisions that spanned several hours.
The initial crash occurred around 11 p.m. Monday on the flyover’s southbound lane heading toward Meralco Avenue. Police said the rider lost control of her motorcycle while attempting to overtake a 12-wheeler truck. The truck driver reportedly stopped immediately after the impact.
While police were still processing the scene, a second accident occurred in the same section of the flyover at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said an SUV abruptly stopped behind a vehicle in front of it, causing a trailing dump truck to slam into the SUV’s rear. The dump truck then veered into the right lane where the victim’s remains were positioned, striking the body a second time.
Responders declared the victim dead at the scene. Emergency services cordoned off the flyover and diverted traffic for several hours.
Scene of the Crime Operatives removed the remains at approximately 6 a.m., followed by Bureau of Fire Protection personnel who flushed the roadway of debris and fluids.