Female rider meets tragic end

While police were still processing the scene, a second accident occurred in the same section of the flyover at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said an SUV abruptly stopped behind a vehicle in front of it, causing a trailing dump truck to slam into the SUV’s rear. The dump truck then veered into the right lane where the victim’s remains were positioned, striking the body a second time.

Responders declared the victim dead at the scene. Emergency services cordoned off the flyover and diverted traffic for several hours.

Scene of the Crime Operatives removed the remains at approximately 6 a.m., followed by Bureau of Fire Protection personnel who flushed the roadway of debris and fluids.