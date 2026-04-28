Fast food meets fast workflows

Lark has partnered with Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. to drive the digital transformation of its restaurant operations and corporate teams, aiming to streamline workflows and improve coordination across its nationwide network. The move connects headquarters with store operations through a centralized platform designed to manage communication and operational data in real time.

The integration enables faster handling of guest concerns through real-time feedback escalation, allowing managers to respond immediately instead of days later. It also digitizes quality control and compliance tracking across branches, improving consistency in execution. “Our partnership with Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. represents an important step in Lark’s mission to support the digital transformation of leading food and beverage brands in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia,” said Mark Dembitz, general manager of Lark APAC, “Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc’s strong brand heritage, combined with its commitment to operational excellence and innovation, makes it an ideal partner.”