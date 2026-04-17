Edge-first security, low latency define Fastly-VSTECS partnership

The companies said the platform uses edge computing to process data closer to users, allowing threats such as AI-driven attacks and bot traffic to be blocked before reaching core systems. It also improves speed and availability by reducing delays and helping businesses remain online during traffic surges.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Fastly Asia vice president Rachel Ler said the company has already been serving local clients for several years and is now accelerating its presence in the Philippines as part of a wider regional expansion.

She said the Philippine market offers strong growth potential, particularly in financial services and sectors driven by digital transactions.

“With cloud-first and mobile-first initiatives, and the number of people using mobile apps for transactions, we see strong growth in the fintech space. Our focus is on how we deliver services faster and more securely to customers,” Ler said.

Ler added that Fastly’s system verifies whether incoming traffic is legitimate before passing it on to core systems, helping businesses improve security while lowering infrastructure costs.