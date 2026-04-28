DILG links police major to illegal gambling, cigarette syndicate

Tonico is currently in police custody following a 24 April raid in Talisay City. That operation resulted in the seizure of approximately P800 million worth of illegal cigarettes.

Based on an initial police investigation, Remulla identified Tonico, Don Robert and Macmac as the primary figures behind the illegal cigarette trade across the Negros Island Region.

While the secretary did not provide further details on the group’s structure, he noted that the 24 April raid also led to the arrest of several Chinese nationals allegedly linked to the syndicate.

When asked about potential connections between the suspects and businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang, Remulla said investigators have not established a link.

“If I were to say that Atong Ang is involved here, I cannot say with great conclusivity that he is included,” Remulla said.

He stressed that while the department is certain of the names already identified, the investigation into broader connections remains ongoing.

“We cannot say that Ang is linked, but we are sure of the names I mentioned. We see the link between the names I mentioned and the illegal operations in the NIR,” Remulla said.