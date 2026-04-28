DENR turns over 12,700 board feet of logs to PCG

These items will support Coast Guard operations, including personnel and office requirements that help sustain field and maritime enforcement activities.

Marivic Santos, head of Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Pilar, said the turnover strengthens interagency cooperation in advancing environmental protection and public service.

“This reinforces interagency collaboration between DENR and the Philippine Coast Guard in support of public service delivery, particularly in enhancing the operational capacity and facility needs of frontline government units,” Santos said.

She added that stronger operational support for the Coast Guard also contributes to the protection of coastal and marine areas, where close coordination among government agencies remains essential in addressing environmental violations and safeguarding natural resources.

It may be recalled that in March, the DENR donated an oil spill boom and a monitoring boat to the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGS) Bataan to support maritime patrol, search and rescue operations, and waterway monitoring in the province.

Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the initiative reflects DENR’s broader mission to ensure resources are used for public benefit while supporting institutions that help protect the environment and coastal communities.

“These donations show how responsible resource management can directly strengthen institutions that protect and serve our communities. By working hand in hand with agencies like the Coast Guard, we also help reinforce environmental law enforcement and the protection of our coastal and marine resources,” Pablo said.

DENR Bataan Head Raul Mamac, together with Technical Services Division Chief Glenn Paul Flores and Management Services Division Chief Nenette Suguitan, and PCG Limay Acting Commander Rear Adm. Christopher M. Meniado graced the activity.