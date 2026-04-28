Co slips through porous Europe

Vida said Philippine officials are working with “actionable” intelligence that Co is somewhere within the 29-country Schengen zone, where internal border checks have been largely abolished and travel by land is seldom checked.

While the Department of Justice (DoJ) has applied for an Interpol red notice to alert foreign police, the secretary admitted the authorities can only say the corruption suspect is “within the Schengen area” without knowing in which country he is.

Despite dispatching a high-level four-man team from Manila, the government finds itself racing to catch up with a fugitive who may have already crossed several unguarded frontiers by car.

Vida said Czech officials cited Schengen protocols and data privacy rules in limiting what they could share about Co’s movements, underscoring that any arrest or deportation would ultimately depend on the laws and the cooperation of whichever European state he would be found in.

“From the moment we received information on his whereabouts, the Philippine government moved as quickly as it could. We coordinated with international authorities and the President dispatched this mission to Prague. But we are working across sovereign borders,” Vida said.

Co is believed to be traveling by land, taking advantage of the region’s minimal physical inspections at internal borders.