Cignal faces unclear prospects

Head coach Shaq delos Santos leaves Cignal’s fate to the wisdom of the club’s management as the Super Spikers face an uncertain future.
Whether the 13-year-old franchise will continue its chase for a breakthrough title in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) next season will be known once the club’s front office sits down to decide on its next move.
“Right now, we don’t know what’s in store for us, but we’ll wait for the advice of the management,” Delos Santos said after Cignal concluded its 2026 season with a runner-up finish in the All-Filipino Conference.
The Super Spikers tried to capture their first championship for a third time since joining the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league in 2021.
Unfortunately, the crown remained elusive for Cignal as it ended up with a third bridesmaid finish after absorbing a best-of-three finals series sweep at the hands of powerhouse Creamline.
“For sure, we’ll have a meeting (with the management) and of course, hoping that we’ll perform better next time,” said Delos Santos, crossing his fingers that the club will get another shot at glory.
Cignal has already disbanded its men’s volleyball club, which won nine titles in the Spikers’ Turf and one in the defunct Philippine Super Liga (PSL), in January, ending a 12-year run.
The development has raised concerns about the Super Spikers suffering the same fate.
Despite the uncertainties, Cignal built a strong case for a historic championship with an impressive campaign in the season-ending conference.
Led by eventual Most Valuable Player (MVP) Vanie Gandler, inaugural On Tour MVP Erika Santos, Tin Tiamzon, Best Setter winner Gel Cayuna and libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig, the Super Spikers reached their first finals since a runner-up finish in the 2024 Invitationals.
Creamline’s championship experience and poise, however, proved too much for Cignal, as it absorbed a straight-sets loss in the opener before a heartbreaking five-set defeat in Game 2 last Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
“This silver is already a huge achievement for us, and good thing, hopefully, this will be our strength as we look forward to improving our game,” Delos Santos said.
Formed back in 2013, the Super Spikers won their lone franchise championship during the 2017 PSL Invitationals.
Cignal reached its first-ever PVL finals in the 2022 Reinforced Conference, which was won by the disbanded Petro Gazz Angels.