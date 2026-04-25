Cignal faces unclear prospects

“Right now, we don’t know what’s in store for us, but we’ll wait for the advice of the management,” Delos Santos said after Cignal concluded its 2026 season with a runner-up finish in the All-Filipino Conference.

The Super Spikers tried to capture their first championship for a third time since joining the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league in 2021.

Unfortunately, the crown remained elusive for Cignal as it ended up with a third bridesmaid finish after absorbing a best-of-three finals series sweep at the hands of powerhouse Creamline.

“For sure, we’ll have a meeting (with the management) and of course, hoping that we’ll perform better next time,” said Delos Santos, crossing his fingers that the club will get another shot at glory.