Carranglan fire razes 200 hectares of mountain land

Around 200 hectares of mountainous land were damaged after a fire broke out in Barangay General Luna in the town of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, on Monday.

According to Barangay Captain Albert Baltazar, the fire affected areas in Barangay General Luna, including Sitio Malaray, Amot, and Compra. The fire started at 10 a.m. and continued to spread until around 11 p.m.