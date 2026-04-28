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Carranglan fire razes 200 hectares of mountain land

Around 200 hectares of mountainous land areas were damaged after a fire broke out at Barangay General Luna in the town of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on April 27, 2026.
Around 200 hectares of mountainous land areas were damaged after a fire broke out at Barangay General Luna in the town of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on April 27, 2026.Barangay Captain Albert Baltazar
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Around 200 hectares of mountainous land were damaged after a fire broke out in Barangay General Luna in the town of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, on Monday.

According to Barangay Captain Albert Baltazar, the fire affected areas in Barangay General Luna, including Sitio Malaray, Amot, and Compra. The fire started at 10 a.m. and continued to spread until around 11 p.m.

Around 200 hectares of mountainous land areas were damaged after a fire broke out at Barangay General Luna in the town of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on April 27, 2026.
Flying embers, farm fires fuel blazes

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of the Pantabangan-Carranglan Watershed Forest Reserve (PCWFR), Fresh River Lakes Corporation, and First Gen Hydro Power Corporation conducted fire suppression operations in the area.

Park Protection Officers, or Bantay Gubat, as well as barangay officials, assisted in suppressing the fire.

Baltazar said the fire suppression teams had a hard time putting out the fire, as strong winds and dry grass helped it spread throughout the area.

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