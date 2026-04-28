Caloocan gains solo MPBL lead

Led by rookie sensation Kean Baclaan and four others, the Batang Kankaloo led throughout and as far as 74-49 in pulling the Gems down to 1-2.

Baclaan, a former star of De La Salle University, posted 15 points, 10 assists and four rebounds to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player award over former Ateneo de Manila standout Kymani Ladi, with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Eric Camson and Paul Casin contributed 13 points each, and Jammer Jamito added 11 plus six rebounds for Caloocan.

The Gems drew 25 points from Shawn Argente and 14 each from Agem Miranda and Patrick Ramos.

The defending champion Abra Weavers bested the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics, 98-91, in the second game for a 2-0 slate in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Shaun Ildefonso bunched eight points in a 10-1 Abra run to break free from the game’s last deadlock at 40.