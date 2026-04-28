Calabarzon pushes higher-paying jobs under TPB

The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev) Regional Office IV-A led a roadshow on 23 April to present action plans crafted across provinces, highlighting measures that go beyond job creation to focus on better wages and productivity.

“The success of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Action Plan will not be measured by how well it is written, but by how effectively it is implemented and how many lives it transforms,” said DEPDev Assistant Secretary Agnes M. Espinas-Tolentino.

The plan prioritizes aligning education and training with industry needs, expanding flexible learning systems, and improving job matching through public employment service offices. It also seeks to strengthen ties between schools and businesses while supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises through digital tools and easier access to financing.

Despite its strong economic performance, CALABARZON continues to face labor challenges, including underemployment, skills mismatch, and a high level of informal work. Gaps in opportunities for women and vulnerable sectors also remain a concern.

To address these issues, the government has worked with local stakeholders in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon to develop localized solutions tailored to each province’s labor market conditions.

The strategy also includes improving the business environment and accelerating infrastructure projects to attract investments that generate quality employment.

Officials said the next phase will focus on execution, with national agencies, local governments, and the private sector expected to work together to turn the plan into measurable outcomes for workers in the region.