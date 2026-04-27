CALABARZON anchors economy with P3.4 trillion output

CALABARZON’s industrial base powered its economy in 2025, helping the region post a 5.1 percent expansion and secure its place among the country’s fastest-growing areas.
Data showed the region generated a Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) of PHP3.436 trillion, accounting for 14.8 percent of the national economy. This also translated to a 0.7 percentage-point contribution to overall GDP growth, reflecting its weight in sustaining the country’s economic momentum.
The industry sector remained the main driver, contributing 48.6 percent of total output or about PHP1.67 trillion. Manufacturing dominated the sector, making up more than 40 percent of the regional economy and continuing to attract investments while supporting job creation and wage stability.
Services also provided steady support, expanding by 6.0 percent during the year. Growth was led by health services, which rose by 12 percent, and education, which increased by 8.5 percent. Transport, storage, and retail trade likewise improved, enhancing access to essential services across communities.
Agriculture, though accounting for a smaller share at four percent of GRDP, recorded the fastest growth at 7.9 percent. Gains were driven by stronger output in provinces such as Quezon and Batangas, contributing to food supply stability and rural incomes.
The region’s overall performance boosted domestic demand, with household consumption rising by 5.4 percent and investments climbing by 6.2 percent. These trends pointed to expanding business activity and continued employment opportunities.
Despite the gains, officials acknowledged risks that could temper growth, including climate-related disruptions, a mismatch in workforce skills, and fluctuations in global oil prices.
To address these concerns, regional authorities are pushing measures such as keeping basic goods affordable, modernizing agriculture, and accelerating infrastructure projects including the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway. Efforts to adopt new technologies and strengthen governance standards are also part of the strategy.
“Our goal is clear: economic growth that people can feel in their paychecks, in safer communities, in better services, and in more opportunities close to home,” said Regional Director Carmel P. Matabang.
She added that the region will continue to position itself as the country’s industrial hub while aiming for growth that is resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.