CALABARZON anchors economy with P3.4 trillion output

Services also provided steady support, expanding by 6.0 percent during the year. Growth was led by health services, which rose by 12 percent, and education, which increased by 8.5 percent. Transport, storage, and retail trade likewise improved, enhancing access to essential services across communities.

Agriculture, though accounting for a smaller share at four percent of GRDP, recorded the fastest growth at 7.9 percent. Gains were driven by stronger output in provinces such as Quezon and Batangas, contributing to food supply stability and rural incomes.

The region’s overall performance boosted domestic demand, with household consumption rising by 5.4 percent and investments climbing by 6.2 percent. These trends pointed to expanding business activity and continued employment opportunities.

Despite the gains, officials acknowledged risks that could temper growth, including climate-related disruptions, a mismatch in workforce skills, and fluctuations in global oil prices.

To address these concerns, regional authorities are pushing measures such as keeping basic goods affordable, modernizing agriculture, and accelerating infrastructure projects including the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway. Efforts to adopt new technologies and strengthen governance standards are also part of the strategy.

“Our goal is clear: economic growth that people can feel in their paychecks, in safer communities, in better services, and in more opportunities close to home,” said Regional Director Carmel P. Matabang.

She added that the region will continue to position itself as the country’s industrial hub while aiming for growth that is resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.