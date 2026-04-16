SPCR-2 project set for May 2027 rollout

During the meeting, Kyong-Ho consultants said the detailed engineering design for the SPCR-2 project began in February 2026 and is targeted for completion by November this year.

Civil works are projected to run from May 2027 until 2030 and will be implemented by the DPWH-UPMO Road Management Cluster II.

“This has long been our dream to have Laoang connected to the mainland of the province, and we are very excited to see the project take off soon,” Ongchuan said.

In addition to the two bridges, the project also includes the rehabilitation and upgrading of a 12.5-kilometer two-lane road covering the Rawis Junction to Laoang-Calomotan-Palapag section.

Funding for the project will largely come from the Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund through a loan agreement signed in October 2024.

Present during the meeting were DPWH-UPMO RMC II officials led by Project Manager Engr. Emmanuel Supe and Kyong-Ho consultants led by Project Manager Kim Eun Cheol.