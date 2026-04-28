Bill to raise entry-level salary for private school teachers to 50K filed

The demands of the said bill were also said to be in consideration of the wider public call to have a substantial salary bump in the private sector to a national minimum wage of P1,200 per day.

As it currently stands, the entry level salary for public teachers is set at P30,000 under Salary Grade 11 that was promulgated in 2024.

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), who were present at the filing of the bill together with ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio, had previously called on Education Secretary Sonny Angara to explore the proposed salary increase.

Ruby Bernardo, Chairperson of ACT, noted that teachers were unfairly compensated for the work that they conducted on a daily basis, citing their strenuous workloads and responsibilities as crucial building blocks for the nation.

“Our compensation remains far from commensurate with our contribution, while salary distortion within the bureaucracy persists to our disadvantage,” Bernardo said.