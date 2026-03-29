UNDP: AI may widen inequality

“AI has reached 1.2 billion users in only three years, with nearly 70 percent of them in developing countries, with 2 in 3 people in some high-income economies already using AI tools, while in many low-income countries usage remains close to 5 percent,” according to the report.

That unequal readiness and uneven adoption of AI could increase inequality between countries.

“AI can lift growth, expand opportunities, improve public services, and strengthen resilience. The same technologies, however, can accelerate exclusion, undermine governance, and raise human insecurity. Countries with strong connectivity, skills, compute, and regulation are poised to capture a larger share of the AI dividend. Others will face higher vulnerability to job disruption, data exclusion, misinformation, and the indirect effects of rising energy and water needs,” NGD adds.

People

AI can improve health diagnostics, personalize learning, strengthen food systems, and support financial inclusion. Bhutan is piloting AI tutors in schools, Mongolia’s AI-driven credit scoring has delivered more than 70 million dollars in micro-loans to nearly 4,000 businesses, and digital tools in Vietnam reach about 39 million farmers with real-time data and traceability. Flood-forecasting systems in northeast India have doubled prediction accuracy and extend warning times.

These gains emerge in a context where about 1.6 billion people in Asia-Pacific cannot afford a healthy diet and 27 million youth remain illiterate. Women in South Asia are up to 40 percent less likely than men to own a smartphone, and rural and minority groups often remain invisible in the data that train AI systems.

Economy

Once scaled, AI could lift annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth by around 2 percentage points and raise productivity by up to 5 percent in sectors such as finance and healthcare. ASEAN alone could gain close to 1 trillion dollars in additional GDP over the next decade. At the same time, labor markets face significant disruption, with 75 percent of surveyed firms expecting job losses alongside new roles. Female employment is nearly twice as exposed to AI as male employment, and informality remains high, including an estimated 88 percent of jobs in India and close to 60 percent in Indonesia.