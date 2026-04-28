Baguio City braces for El Niño

The mayor reported that scientific modeling suggests Baguio could see a 43 percent reduction in rainfall during a severe drought. He recalled a previous eight-month drought in which the city experienced a 27 percent decrease in rain, highlighting the potential severity of the upcoming season. While recent rain showers have provided temporary relief, Magalong observed that other regions in the Philippines—including parts of Cagayan, Bulacan, Visayas, and Mindanao—are already reporting diminished rainfall.

As part of its preparations, the city government is currently drafting an El Niño plan. The city continuity and resiliency plan by the city council was developed to address the energy crisis. Magalong expects the new El Niño framework to be completed within two weeks before it is submitted to the city council for official approval.

The local government also intends to conduct workshops to gather insights and commitments from residents. Magalong emphasized that the involvement of barangays and the general community is necessary, particularly regarding water conservation efforts. He stated that water scarcity will be a major challenge and urged the public to take the threat of El Niño seriously rather than dismissing its potential impact on the city.