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Abra Electric employee killed in Peñarrubia shooting

Abra Electric employee killed in Peñarrubia shooting
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BAGUIO CITY—Police investigators are looking into the motive behind the killing of a male individual at Sitio Sinilagan, Barangay Lusuac, Peñarrubia, Abra.

Authorities discovered the body at approximately 10:20 a.m. on April 27, 2026, following a report from a concerned citizen. The victim was identified as Bernard Bandayrel Colet, an employee of the Abra Electric Cooperative and a resident of Zone 4, Bangued, Abra.

Abra Electric employee killed in Peñarrubia shooting
Two dead, three hurt in shooting incident in Abra

According to police reports, the duty officer at the Peñarrubia station received a mobile call regarding a deceased male at the site. Officers on patrol were immediately dispatched to verify the report.

Upon arrival, first responders found the victim lying next to a black Motorstar motorcycle that lacked a license plate. Police noted bloodstains on the seat of the vehicle.

The Abra Provincial Forensic Unit went to the crime scene to conduct evidence processing.

Police Captain Jun S. Saliw-an, chief of the Peñarrubia Municipal Police Station, stated that investigators have not yet identified any suspects. The motive behind the shooting remains undetermined as the investigation continues.

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