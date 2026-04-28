Abra Electric employee killed in Peñarrubia shooting

According to police reports, the duty officer at the Peñarrubia station received a mobile call regarding a deceased male at the site. Officers on patrol were immediately dispatched to verify the report.

Upon arrival, first responders found the victim lying next to a black Motorstar motorcycle that lacked a license plate. Police noted bloodstains on the seat of the vehicle.

The Abra Provincial Forensic Unit went to the crime scene to conduct evidence processing.

Police Captain Jun S. Saliw-an, chief of the Peñarrubia Municipal Police Station, stated that investigators have not yet identified any suspects. The motive behind the shooting remains undetermined as the investigation continues.