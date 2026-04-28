Abra Electric employee killed in Peñarrubia shooting

BAGUIO CITY—Police investigators are looking into the motive behind the killing of a male individual at Sitio Sinilagan, Barangay Lusuac, Peñarrubia, Abra.
Authorities discovered the body at approximately 10:20 a.m. on April 27, 2026, following a report from a concerned citizen. The victim was identified as Bernard Bandayrel Colet, an employee of the Abra Electric Cooperative and a resident of Zone 4, Bangued, Abra.
According to police reports, the duty officer at the Peñarrubia station received a mobile call regarding a deceased male at the site. Officers on patrol were immediately dispatched to verify the report.
Upon arrival, first responders found the victim lying next to a black Motorstar motorcycle that lacked a license plate. Police noted bloodstains on the seat of the vehicle.
The Abra Provincial Forensic Unit went to the crime scene to conduct evidence processing.
Police Captain Jun S. Saliw-an, chief of the Peñarrubia Municipal Police Station, stated that investigators have not yet identified any suspects. The motive behind the shooting remains undetermined as the investigation continues.