Aboitiz Foods sets P5.2B for expansion, efficiency push

Strategic growth initiatives

“Of the total budget that we put forward, 66 percent of that is allocated towards strategic growth initiatives and 34 percent was allocated towards what we define as, you know, kind of maintenance of business or efficiency improvement initiatives throughout the group,” Aboitiz said.

He said investments are focused on expanding feed mill operations in the Philippines, alongside automation and research and development (R&D) initiatives to enhance efficiency and long-term competitiveness.

“Strategic investments will focus on expanding our feed mill operations in the Philippines alongside continued automation of processes and R&D projects to enhance operational efficiency and support the group’s long-term competitiveness.”

Regional expansion strategy

Overseas, the company is advancing its regional expansion strategy, with ongoing site identification and planning for an integrated feed and farm project in East Malaysia.

It also strengthened its presence in Singapore in the first quarter through investments in Diasham Resources and an aquaculture-focused R&D facility to enhance product development and advance science-based solutions.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz said the group is adopting a more disciplined approach to its Good Meat business this year, prioritizing operational improvements, efficiency gains and stronger fundamentals over aggressive expansion, as it positions the segment for sustainable growth across both retail and business-to-business channels.