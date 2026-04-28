Aboitiz Foods sets P5.2B for expansion, efficiency push

Aboitiz Foods has earmarked P5.2 billion in capital expenditures for the year, with the bulk directed toward expanding feed mill operations and improving efficiency across its businesses.

During its parent firm’s annual stockholders meeting on Tuesday, Aboitiz Foods President and CEO Tristan Aboitiz said the company already spent about P366 million, or roughly 7 percent of its full-year budget to date.

“Of the total budget that we put forward, 66 percent of that is allocated towards strategic growth initiatives and 34 percent was allocated towards what we define as, you know, kind of maintenance of business or efficiency improvement initiatives throughout the group,” Aboitiz said.