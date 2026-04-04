One Meralco Foundation powers sustainable livelihoods

As another year started, One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) did not waste any time — taking yet another step to bring valuable projects that make an impact to the lives of more Filipinos.
For OMF, starting the year “right” is not a matter of simply turning the calendar. It was the perfect time to bring hope and empower communities by providing support that make their livelihoods sustainable.
Through its Agriculture and Livelihood Program (ALE), the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led foundation empowers communities through sustainable livelihoods, from providing charging stations for electric tricycle (e-trike) drivers in Valenzuela City to providing a solar-powered irrigation system for local farmers in Nueva Ecija.
New year, new source of livelihood
Last January, a new community-based sustainable transport initiative was set to significantly improve the operation and livelihood of 117 electric tricycle (e-trike) drivers in Barangay Lawang Bato, Valenzuela City.
Made possible by the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Sustainable Livelihood Program and Manuel V. Pangilinan led One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the project covers new coin-operated e-trike chargers from Meralco’s sustainability mobility arm Movem Electric Inc., which members of the Mulawinan Centro E-Trike Operators and Drivers Association (MULCETRODA) can readily use.
The initiative of DSWD and OMF aims to help e-trike drivers address key operational challenges including income losses due to frequent battery swaps during operating hours, financial strain due to high charging costs, and longer charging times when using other charging sources.
In recent years, MULCETRODA members have shifted to cleaner, battery-powered tricycles that improved passenger comfort and helped reduce emissions. However, the cost and long charging hours have taken a toll on their daily earnings. The project aimed to address these challenges.
The installation of five units of dual-outlet, 4.4-kilowatt coin-operated charging unit at the tricycle terminal in Mulawinan St., allows e-trike drivers to charge their batteries in the facility instead of traveling back home mid shift to recharge. With ten charging outlets operating up to 15 hours daily, the stations can accommodate more battery charges per day, ensuring reliable and affordable access for all association members.
MULCETRODA President Editho Advincula thanked all those who helped them and reiterated that he did not expect that they will have their own charging station as he only requested to have one electric meter and an outlet for his fellow drivers. “Hindi ko po akalain na aabot sa ganto, kasi ang hinihingi ko lang ay isang metro mula sa Meralco at [electric] outlet lang para may saksakan kami,” he said.
First District of Valenzuela Representative Kenneth Gatchalian hailed the project, calling it a model solution to the challenges faced by e-tricycle drivers. “This project is a huge help for our MULCETRODA, as this gave them the opportunity to have a modern charging station,” he said in Tagalog.
Beyond cost savings, the charging station is s designed as a shared microenterprise for MULCETRODA. After covering electricity charges, projected net revenues from the charging station will be distributed equally among the participating drivers.
“On top of addressing the grassroots needs of e-trike drivers, this project is proof that partnerships forged between proactive institutions and the national government can turn ambitious visions into tangible community solutions for the MULCETRODA drivers,” OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao said.
For his part, DSWD Assistant Secretary Ulysses Aguilar said: “This project is the first of its kind and hopefully, we can also replicate this in other areas. We hope to see this thrive as a model for other charging stations as we look towards a sustainable electric transport system.”
Solar technology for Novo Ecijano farmers
Farmers in Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija are now benefiting from the solar-powered mobile irrigation system that was recently turned over by the power distributor. The project, which was made possible by Meralco’s Customer Relations & Services Group, Meralco Employees’ Fund for Charity, Inc. (MEFCI), and OMF, entailed the provision of a mobile irrigation pump with three-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system.
Many members of the agriculture cooperative Bagong Anyo Namcu Farmers Irrigators Association Inc., who collectively cover some 1,000 hectares of land in six barangays in Cuyapo and Nampicuan, previously relied on diesel pumps to irrigate their farmlands to ensure quality harvest such as brown rice. However, this required each of them to shell out about PhP15,000 for diesel every cropping cycle to ensure that their farmlands are well-irrigated for good harvest.
Through its Agriculture and Livelihood Electrification, OMF helps improve the productivity and income of farmers and micro-entrepreneurs by equipping them with sustainable solutions. The new solar-powered irrigation system donated to the cooperative is seen to improve the irrigation processes of the Novo Ecijano farmers, who will no longer rely on diesel pumps to irrigate their farms. Aside from improving their processes with the easy use of the system, budget spent on diesel pumps can now be saved or allotted for their other essential needs.
“’Yung P15,000, malaking bagay na sa farmers. Makakabili na ng gamit ng anak, puwede na pandagdag sa gastos ng pamilya,” said Jose Daileg, Bagong Anyo Namcu FIA officer.
This is the third time that Meralco Customer Relations & Services Group donated solar mobile irrigation systems to farmers in Nueva Ecija.
“We are happy to be part of projects that will provide long-term assistance to our farmers. Together, let us plant the seeds for a brighter tomorrow for our families, our community, and our nation,” said Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Relations & Services Charina P. Padua.
Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of DU Subsidiaries and Strategic Partnerships Ferdinand O. Geluz also extended appreciation to the efforts of employees to bring impactful project to communities.
“We hope that our modest, yet heartfelt contribution will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our fellow citizens. We believe that the beneficiary cooperative can nurture and create more value out of the solar irrigation system, eventually translating into lasting benefits for the community. This reflects our commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable development, and to supporting the long-term progress of our nation,” Geluz, who also sits as an OMF Trustee, said.
“Ikinagagalak po ng MEFCI at mga miyembro nitong mga empleyado ng Meralco ang pagsuporta sa proyektong ito. Ang solar-powered water pumps ay magdudulot ng mabuting epekto na pangmatagalan sa buhay ng mga magsasaka at ng mga mamamayan dito sa Nueva Ecija,” said MEFCI President Victor Risma IV.
Cuyapo Mayor Jose Hidalgo, meanwhile, warmly welcomed the donation to the farmers, saying: “This gift from Meralco is very timely. Our farmers can use it just in time for the second cropping season,” he said in Tagalog.
By introducing such technology for farmers, OMF is helping farmers transition to a more sustainable way of life. Aside from the solar mobile irrigation systems donated to farmers in Nueva Ecija, OMF also helped coffee farmers in Bukidnon, rice millers in Laak, Davao De Oro, e-tricycle drivers in Valenzuela City, fisherfolks in Halian in Siargao Islands, Surigao del Norte, indigenous Eskaya cooperative members in Pilar, Bohol, and T’boli weavers in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato to reach their full potential through innovative solar solutions.