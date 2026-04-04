One Meralco Foundation powers sustainable livelihoods

The initiative of DSWD and OMF aims to help e-trike drivers address key operational challenges including income losses due to frequent battery swaps during operating hours, financial strain due to high charging costs, and longer charging times when using other charging sources.

In recent years, MULCETRODA members have shifted to cleaner, battery-powered tricycles that improved passenger comfort and helped reduce emissions. However, the cost and long charging hours have taken a toll on their daily earnings. The project aimed to address these challenges.

The installation of five units of dual-outlet, 4.4-kilowatt coin-operated charging unit at the tricycle terminal in Mulawinan St., allows e-trike drivers to charge their batteries in the facility instead of traveling back home mid shift to recharge. With ten charging outlets operating up to 15 hours daily, the stations can accommodate more battery charges per day, ensuring reliable and affordable access for all association members.

MULCETRODA President Editho Advincula thanked all those who helped them and reiterated that he did not expect that they will have their own charging station as he only requested to have one electric meter and an outlet for his fellow drivers. “Hindi ko po akalain na aabot sa ganto, kasi ang hinihingi ko lang ay isang metro mula sa Meralco at [electric] outlet lang para may saksakan kami,” he said.

First District of Valenzuela Representative Kenneth Gatchalian hailed the project, calling it a model solution to the challenges faced by e-tricycle drivers. “This project is a huge help for our MULCETRODA, as this gave them the opportunity to have a modern charging station,” he said in Tagalog.