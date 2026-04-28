13 OFWs, baby back from Iraq

Thirteen overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one infant from Iraq arrived safely in Manila on Monday.
The repatriation was facilitated by the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong and the Migrant Workers Office in Hong Kong.
The group transited through the Hong Kong International Airport on 26 April, arriving at 5:15 p.m. and departing for Manila at 11:15 p.m.
Upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on 27 April, the OFWs were assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration’s Repatriation Assistance Division.