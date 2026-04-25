SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PAGE THREE

Dozens more Gulf repatriates arrive

Dozens more Gulf repatriates arrive
PHOTO courtesy of DMW/FB
Published on

Thirty-six overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and two of their dependents arrived Saturday morning at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City aboard separate commercial flights.

The repatriated Filipinos were welcomed by the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, which provided financial assistance, transport services, and temporary accommodation.

Dozens more Gulf repatriates arrive
36 OFWs, dependents arrive at NAIA; gov’t extends aid amid ME tensions

Meanwhile, 28 OFWs and four dependents safely returned to the country from Doha, Qatar aboard Qatar Airways flight QR928 amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Both flights landed at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Friday night, 24 April.

Upon arrival, the repatriated Filipinos were immediately provided with government support, including financial assistance, medical and psychosocial services, temporary accommodation, and free transportation to their respective provinces.

OFW repatriation Philippines
Middle East crisis OFWs
NAIA Terminal 3 arrivals

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph