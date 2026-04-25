Dozens more Gulf repatriates arrive

Thirty-six overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and two of their dependents arrived Saturday morning at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City aboard separate commercial flights.
The repatriated Filipinos were welcomed by the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, which provided financial assistance, transport services, and temporary accommodation.
Meanwhile, 28 OFWs and four dependents safely returned to the country from Doha, Qatar aboard Qatar Airways flight QR928 amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Both flights landed at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Friday night, 24 April.
Upon arrival, the repatriated Filipinos were immediately provided with government support, including financial assistance, medical and psychosocial services, temporary accommodation, and free transportation to their respective provinces.