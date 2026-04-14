Carrying love through loss: Kuya Kim Atienza on grief, healing, and new purpose

“I’m grieving right now… It never goes away,” he shared in a deeply personal reflection. “Many people believe that grief is linear… You will never heal, especially from the death of a child. You will never heal.” Kuya Kim revealed in his contract renewal for Sante Barley

Despite this, Atienza often appears composed in public—smiling, accommodating, and present. But he made it clear that grief does not always show itself outwardly. It lives quietly, beneath the surface, carried in moments unseen.

For him, grief is not simply pain—it is a continuation of love. “Grief is my expression of love for Emman. But it’s unrealized love. The heart is bigger. You become bigger. Grief changes you. It can change you in a worst way or it can change you for better way.”

That transformation, he explained, is a choice. One can be consumed by sorrow, or shaped by it.

“Grief changes you. But it will stay there… A lot of mga kaibigan natin na namatayan, akala niyo okay na ‘yan, hindi ‘yan okay. They cope, but they will never be the same.”

He also spoke of how grief comes and goes unpredictably. “Grief comes in waves. It’s not linear. The wave will come kapag may naalala ka at mag-gri-grieve ka talaga.”

At home, Emman’s presence remains untouched. Her room stands as it was—filled with her belongings, memories frozen in place. It is here where Atienza allows himself to fully feel.

“My bible is near her bed. I sit beside her bed, read my passages, and openly grieve,” he shared, revealing a private ritual of remembrance and faith.

But from that grief has emerged something unexpected: a renewed sense of purpose.

Following a viral interaction where he reached out to a struggling netizen, Atienza realized how powerful even the smallest gesture can be. “I’m very alert sa mga ganyan after Emman’s death… Hindi mo alam baka ‘yun na ang huling pahiwatig.”

He has since made it a personal mission to respond to messages of despair online, offering words of comfort to those who feel unseen. “As a celebrity, I understand how one small word can actually save a life. ‘Kamusta ka na? Okay ka lang?’ Ganoon lang.”

For many, he has become a safe space—a figure who listens without judgment. And while he humbly calls it an honor, he also acknowledges the weight it carries.

“I guess they see me as a safe place… It is an honor, but it also carries significant responsibility.”

Through it all, Atienza emphasizes one simple truth: compassion matters.

“A little kindness goes a long way.”

In grief, he has found not just sorrow, but direction—a calling he believes was entrusted to him for a reason. “I think so. Ibinigay sa akin ng Panginoon.”

And while the pain remains, so does his willingness to feel it, to speak about it, and to use it to help others.

“Gusto ko ngang maiyak ako… I talk about it para masanay and at the same time makakaapekto pa ng ibang tao sa magandang paraan.”

In the end, Kim Atienza’s story is not just about loss—it is about choosing to turn heartbreak into humanity, and allowing love, even in grief, to reach beyond oneself.