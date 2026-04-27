SMaRT operatives seize P100K illegal cigarettes

Undercover operatives conducted a test buy and confirmed the products did not comply with Republic Act 10643, also known as the Graphic Health Warnings Law.

Authorities seized two master cases containing 100 reams of “Oris” cigarettes, with an estimated market value of P100,000.

Police said the suspect was unable to provide valid permits or documentation for the tobacco products. The confiscated items were removed from circulation for failing to meet the public health regulatory requirements.

Charges are being prepared for referral to the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.