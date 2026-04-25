Ombudsman seeks travel ban vs Escudero, Ngu over flood control raps

The Office of the Ombudsman has asked the Sandiganbayan to issue a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero and businessman Maynard Ngu in connection with a pending complaint over alleged corruption linked to flood control projects.
In an application filed Saturday, the Ombudsman said Escudero and Ngu are facing complaints for plunder, graft, and indirect bribery, which are currently under preliminary investigation.
The petition was raffled to the Sixth Division of the anti-graft court.
Under Sandiganbayan rules, the Ombudsman may seek a PHDO once a respondent is under preliminary investigation, allowing the court to restrict travel while the case is being reviewed.
The two have been implicated in alleged kickback schemes tied to infrastructure projects during Senate hearings on the controversy.
Former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo earlier claimed that Ngu acted as Escudero’s alleged “bagman,” a charge both parties have yet to publicly address in detail.
Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said his office was preparing a plunder case against Escudero and former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez in connection with the same flood control issue.
The Ombudsman has already secured a PHDO from the Sandiganbayan against Romualdez, who is also under preliminary investigation for plunder, bribery, and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.