Ombudsman seeks travel ban vs Escudero, Ngu over flood control raps

The Office of the Ombudsman has asked the Sandiganbayan to issue a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero and businessman Maynard Ngu in connection with a pending complaint over alleged corruption linked to flood control projects.

In an application filed Saturday, the Ombudsman said Escudero and Ngu are facing complaints for plunder, graft, and indirect bribery, which are currently under preliminary investigation.

The petition was raffled to the Sixth Division of the anti-graft court.