Regional-level most wanted arrested inside jail in Binangonan

A 34-year-old man, considered a regional-level most wanted person, has been served a warrant of arrest by personnel from the Binangonan Municipal Police Station on Sunday night, 26 April.

The warrant was served inside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Barangay Lunsad, Binangonan, Rizal.

The accused, identified as alias Pedro, was arrested by virtue of a warrant for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, otherwise known as Republic Act 9165, issued by the Binangonan Regional Trial Court Branch 69.

The arrested accused was properly informed of his constitutional rights and is currently in the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology for proper disposition.

"Our police force continues to search for individuals who are accountable to the law to ensure that justice is served for their victims. The arrest of these wanted persons is part of our goal to keep our province safe and peaceful," said Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Eleazar R. Barber Jr.