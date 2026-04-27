QCPD on Payatas fatal crash, driver charged for reckless imprudence with multiple homicide

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) released new updates on the Payatas road crash that left five Persons Under Police Custody (PUPCs) dead, one in critical condition, and four police personnel injured.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday morning, authorities confirmed that one PUPC remains confined at the Quezon City General Hospital in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Four QCPD personnel were also injured in the incident.

According to District Traffic Enforcement Unit Chief PLTCOL Geoffrey Lyndon Lim, the police mobile—assigned to Police Station 15—lost control and crashed into the wall of a private property along Payatas Road on 24 April while transporting PUPCs to the Quezon City Jail–Payatas Facility.