Five dead in police mobile crash in QC

All passengers were immediately brought to Rosario Maclang General Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Five PUPCs were declared dead on arrival, one remains in critical condition, and four police officers sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical care.

QCPD District Director Police Brigadier General Rany Glenn Silvio ordered a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident and identify possible liabilities.

The QCPD is coordinating with traffic and medical authorities for investigation as the LGU extended its support by providing funeral and burial assistance to the affected families.

“The QCPD extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased PUPCs. We remain committed to transparency and will provide further updates as more information becomes available”, Silvio said in a statement.

The QCPD Director also assured that the police force remains committed to the safety and welfare of both personnel and persons under custody.