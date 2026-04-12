22 indicted over illegal online cockfighting ops in Agusan del Norte

According to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Sunday, the suspects were arrested on 6 April during an entrapment operation conducted inside a cockpit arena in Tubay following intelligence reports on scheduled illegal e-sabong activities in the area.

Surveillance and verification efforts confirmed that the venue regularly hosted cockfights every Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities also monitored the cockpit’s social media activity, which allegedly supported reports of ongoing online betting operations.

Joint operatives from the NBI-Caraga and the Philippine National Police Regional Intelligence Division 13 carried out the operation, which led to the dismantling of what authorities described as an illegal e-sabong hub.

Those arrested reportedly included individuals performing various roles in the operation, such as the cockpit operator, supervisor, system provider manager, game master, announcer, sweeper, gaffer, kristo, largador, handler, multiple bet takers, and two bettors.

The suspects were caught in the act while engaging in illegal gambling activities.

Gambling paraphernalia and cash believed to be proceeds from betting were also seized during the raid.

The arrested individuals were brought before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Agusan del Norte for inquest proceedings.

In a resolution dated 7 April, the inquest prosecutor upheld—with modifications—the NBI-Caraga's recommendation to proceed with the filing of charges.