PCCI seals cagayan partnerships for skills, cybersecurity

A coordinated push to strengthen both workforce skills and digital security is underway in Cagayan, following new partnerships led by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) through the PCCI Human Resources Development Foundation (PCCIHRDF).

The group formalized two agreements on 14 April, 2026 at Carmelita Hotel, linking government, schools, and the private sector in efforts to prepare workers and students for a more digital economy.

At the center of the initiative is a cyber hygiene training program designed to address growing online risks. The program will be rolled out across several academic institutions, including Cagayan State University and University of Saint Louis Tuguegarao, with the aim of equipping individuals and businesses with practical knowledge to prevent cyber threats.