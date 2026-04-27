PCCI seals cagayan partnerships for skills, cybersecurity

A coordinated push to strengthen both workforce skills and digital security is underway in Cagayan, following new partnerships led by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) through the PCCI Human Resources Development Foundation (PCCIHRDF).
The group formalized two agreements on 14 April, 2026 at Carmelita Hotel, linking government, schools, and the private sector in efforts to prepare workers and students for a more digital economy.
At the center of the initiative is a cyber hygiene training program designed to address growing online risks. The program will be rolled out across several academic institutions, including Cagayan State University and University of Saint Louis Tuguegarao, with the aim of equipping individuals and businesses with practical knowledge to prevent cyber threats.
PCCIHRDF President Alberto P. Fenix Jr. underscored the urgency of the effort, warning that “in today’s digital age, data has become as valuable as gold—making it a prime target for misuse if not properly safeguarded.” He stressed that strengthening awareness at the community level is key to building a more secure digital environment.
Alongside this, a separate agreement was signed with Cagayan National High School to introduce the PCCI Education and Training (PET) System, a program that blends classroom instruction with industry immersion. The school will serve as the pilot site in the province, supporting efforts to better align education with employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
The event was attended by Edgar Aglipay, governor of Cagayan, along with regional government officials and local stakeholders. Business leaders were also present, including members of PCCI Cagayan led by Evelyn Velasco and PCCI Region 02 Governor Jose Avelino Diaz.
New members of PCCI Cagayan were inducted during the gathering, reflecting continued efforts to expand the organization’s presence in the region.
The twin agreements highlight a broader strategy to strengthen human capital while improving digital resilience, as both sectors become increasingly interconnected in regional development.