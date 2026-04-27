Palace urges probe into alleged destabilization plot

Malacañang on Monday urged the National Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement bodies to look into an alleged destabilization plot against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following claims by Sen. Panfilo Lacson.
Lacson earlier said there were reported moves by some retired officers to “grab power” amid ongoing political tensions in the country.
Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro downplayed the claims, saying such reports were not new.
“Matagal na pong balita iyan, matagal na nilang gustong magsagawa ng destabilization laban sa ating Pangulo. Hindi na po iyan bago,” Castro said.
Despite this, Castro said the allegations should still be taken seriously, noting Lacson’s credibility.
“Unang-una po, kung ito ay mapapatunayan dahil si Senator Lacson naman ay hindi natin matatawaran kapag nagsalita ito, ito ay may resibo. So muli, ang mga investigating bodies natin, hindi na po kayo kailangang utusan, gawin na po ninyong mag-imbestiga,” she said.
Lacson, however, maintained that as long as the Armed Forces of the Philippines remains professional, there is no compelling reason for a military junta or another people power uprising.