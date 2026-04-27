Palace: Too early for 2028 race

“The President is focused on his work, especially on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East to ensure the continuous supply of petroleum products in the country,” she added. “Politics is not the President’s focus right now. It’s work first.”

Looking at Leni

Last week, former Vice President and now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo said she will not run for a national post.

Some political analysts, however, said President Marcos may still consider asking her to run against Vice President Sara Duterte, who has already announced her presidential bid.

Castro said the President is also prioritizing the support for those affected by the war between the United States and Iran in the Middle East, which has jacked up the prices of fuel and other commodities.

Marcos gives out rice

On Monday, Marcos led a rice distribution activity in Roxas City, Capiz, for farmers and vulnerable sectors as part of the administration’s continuing efforts to help communities cope with the effects of rising food and fuel prices.

A total of 500 beneficiaries received 10 kilos of rice each during the event, carried out in line with the President’s directive for local government units to maximize the use of their Local Government Support Fund.

While in Roxas City, the President also spearheaded the historic mass oathtaking of more than 8,000 newly promoted teachers and school heads from Western Visayas, marking the largest gathering under the administration’s Expanded Career Progression System.