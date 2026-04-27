Palace to probe Batangas aid row, assures all barangays will benefit

Leviste earlier criticized Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto over the distribution of 10-kilogram rice assistance to barangays in the province.

The lawmaker also questioned the status of the P16.8 million Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) intended for 84 barangays, citing a list dated 21 April that he shared on social media.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the distribution of P200,000 financial assistance to 1,078 barangays in Batangas province on Friday as part of the LGSF.

The ceremonial launch of the “Sa Batangas, Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” program was held at the Batangas Province Events Center in Barangay Bolbok, Batangas City, with representatives from barangay leagues across 34 towns and cities receiving assistance.

Castro said some barangays may have failed to complete the required documentation for the release of funds.

“Sa ating pagkakaalam at sa sinabi sa atin, may mga barangays daw na hindi kinumpleto ang mga dokumento at hindi po maaaring mabigyan agad-agad ng ayuda kapag walang dokumento dahil magiging subject ito sa COA report,” she said.

She assured affected barangays that they will still receive aid once requirements are completed.

“So, iyong mga barangays na hindi nakapagsumite, hindi pinagsumite, pinilit na huwag magsumite ng dokumento ay huwag po silang mawalan ng pag-asa dahil ang sabi ng Pangulo, bawat bayan makikinabang, bawat barangay makikinabang, walang pinipiling kulay dito,” Castro said.

“Kung mayroon po kayong kinakailangang mga dokumentong makumpleto, ikumpleto po ninyong lahat iyan at huwag po kayong magpadala sa pulitika. Lahat po kayo makakatanggap ng ayuda,” she added.