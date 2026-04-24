Leviste urges Marcos to probe discrimination in relief programs

(These politicians really have the audacity to obstruct subsidy distribution programs that don’t even come from their own wallets, especially since it was President Marcos that promised that every barangay would benefit)

Aside from the two mentioned programs, Leviste also questioned why the distribution of sacks of rice was only allocated to 1,000 beneficiaries in Batangas.

He said that he echoed sentiments from fellow congressmen to lower taxes instead of relying on government assistance programs to shield the public from the ongoing effects of the fuel crisis.

In his submitted House Resolution, he also mentioned that there were supposed middlemen that went to local government units, with the promise of providing access to the Local Government Support Fund for a 25 percent commission.

Leviste said that the issue concerning his district suggested that there could be widespread corruption in terms of the allocation of public funds.