PAF holds Oplan Black Talon simex in Capas

The 15th Strike Wing, 710th Special Operations Wing (710TH SPOW), 205ᵗʰ Tactical Helicopter Wing, and the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army participated and performed vital roles throughout the exercise.

Key activities integrated tabletop exercises, practical exercises, rehearsals, hot evaluations, and the capability demonstration (SIMEX Proper), where units demonstrated and validated their operational capabilities.

Designed to replicate the realities of night operations, the exercise challenged participants to maximize night vision capabilities, sharpen situational awareness, and effectively integrate technology with combat tactics.

In his message, Major General Roman M Dioso PAF, Commander, ACC, commended the participants for exemplifying professionalism, dedication, and teamwork, and emphasized the importance of continuous training and adaptability in addressing evolving security challenges.

“The PAF reaffirms its commitment to sustaining a credible, mission-ready force in service of the nation.”