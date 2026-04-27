Napolcom fetes Highway Patrol Team’s bribe rejection

The officers were identified as Maj. Karl Subere, Patrolman John Jefferson Danga and Patrolman Emmanuel Tamayo.

It stemmed from a 16 April incident along Roxas Boulevard, where the team apprehended two foreign nationals driving a vehicle with a fake license plate.

During the arrest, the suspects allegedly offered the officers the cash bribe in exchange for their release. The team rejected the offer and proceeded with the arrest and the filing of criminal charges.

Napolcom commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan said the officers demonstrated the integrity necessary to build public trust in law enforcement.

“In the face of temptation, they chose to stand for what is right,” Calinisan said. “This is the kind of police officer who should be emulated: one with integrity, conviction, and a heart honest in service.”

Calinisan added that every officer who refuses a bribe protects the honor of the entire police force and serves as a model of discipline.

The commission stated that while it continues to penalize erring personnel, it remains committed to recognizing those who uphold a culture of honor within the Philippine National Police.