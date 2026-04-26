Structural tests keep EDSA-Ortigas flyover shut

The EDSA-Ortigas flyover remains closed to motorists Sunday as authorities conduct structural evaluations and safety repairs following a tourist bus fire, officials said.
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the full closure is necessary to ensure public safety while crews clean the site, reinstall damaged road safety devices and perform load testing on the concrete deck.
The interchange is scheduled to reopen Monday, but access will be limited to light vehicles only, according to a DPWH advisory.
Meantime, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has implemented traffic management measures to divert motorists to alternative routes and maintain vehicle flow along EDSA.
Officials warned commuters of potential delays and advised allowing extra travel time throughout the weekend.
The closure follows a fire involving a tourist bus in the flyover’s southbound lane Friday evening. The bus, which was traveling to Cavite, caught fire at approximately 6:10 p.m., disrupting rush-hour traffic and forcing the temporary closure of lanes near White Plains Avenue.
No passengers were on board at the time of the incident. The driver was the sole occupant and escaped without injury.