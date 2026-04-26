Structural tests keep EDSA-Ortigas flyover shut

The interchange is scheduled to reopen Monday, but access will be limited to light vehicles only, according to a DPWH advisory.

Meantime, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has implemented traffic management measures to divert motorists to alternative routes and maintain vehicle flow along EDSA.

Officials warned commuters of potential delays and advised allowing extra travel time throughout the weekend.

The closure follows a fire involving a tourist bus in the flyover’s southbound lane Friday evening. The bus, which was traveling to Cavite, caught fire at approximately 6:10 p.m., disrupting rush-hour traffic and forcing the temporary closure of lanes near White Plains Avenue.

No passengers were on board at the time of the incident. The driver was the sole occupant and escaped without injury.