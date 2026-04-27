LTO-7 releases over 5k motorcycle plates

"Our goal here in Central Visayas is to change the public's perception of our agency. We want to make LTO 7 a government office that is easy to transact with and we also want to bring our services closer to the general public," LTO-7 Regional Director Wendel Dinglasan said.

Dinglasan led the distribution drive in southern Cebu, including the town of Badian, where more than 100 plates were released.

The distribution operations are conducted daily from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with personnel from various district and extension offices rendering extended hours.

Dinglasan added that personnel go out on the streets before and after office hours to facilitate the release of plates.

During the operation, LTO personnel flag down motorcycles with temporary plates and release the original plates on-site after verification.

The program provides on-the-spot assistance, with motorists required to present their official receipt and certificate of registration.