'Kapamilya, Deal or No Deal' returns

This pilot doubles as a two-part birthday celebration for Luis himself, turning the comeback into something more personal, almost familial. On Saturday, he is joined by his wife Jessy Mendiola and his mother, Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto, setting the tone for a launch that leans as much on nostalgia as it does on spectacle.

Sunday follows with Jodi Sta. Maria stepping into the spotlight, trying her luck in a format that has long thrived on tension, timing, and instinct.

The succeeding episode introduces the official first batch of Lucky Stars — an eclectic mix that includes AC Bonifacio, The Aguinaldos, Arizona Brandy, Asia Yoona, Aubrey Miles, Christine Samson, Cris Villanueva, Diego Gutierrez, Eric Fructoso, Inah Evans, Jameson Blake, Jeremy G., Jopay Paguia, Kolette Madelo, Long Mejia, Negi, Rave Victoria, Red Ollero, and Ynez Veneracion — a lineup designed to keep the game unpredictable.

Adding an extra layer of suspense, the evening’s celebrity player will be chosen from the 20 Lucky Stars through a roulette draw. Once selected, the chosen player must decide whether to keep their assigned briefcase or trade it with one of the remaining 19 — all while facing the familiar, lingering question: Deal or No Deal?

And then there is the figure that never quite shows his face but always shapes the outcome — the banker. Returning once again, he tests each player with tempting offers and calculated pressure, ensuring that every decision feels heavier than it should.