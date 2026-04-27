IP champion: An honor that inspires greater purpose

In many ways, this recognition comes at a time when the country’s IP landscape has undergone a meaningful transformation. During my leadership from 2020 to 2024, IPOPHL strengthened its role not just as a registry, but as an active enabler of innovation.

Even amid the disruptions of a global pandemic, the office accelerated digital transformation — expanding online filing systems, streamlining processes, and improving turnaround times — making IP protection more accessible to Filipinos across the country.

During this period, IPOPHL also deepened its support for innovators and enterprises through the expansion of the Innovation and Technology Support Offices, helping democratize access to patent information and technical knowledge. Efforts to unlock the value of IP gained ground through initiatives on IP valuation and commercialization, encouraging businesses and startups to view IP not just as protection but as a strategic asset.

Equally important were strides in enforcement and public awareness. IPOPHL intensified inter-agency collaboration to combat counterfeiting and piracy, while campaigns brought IP closer to the public. The Philippines’ improved standing in global innovation and IP indices during these years reflected a growing recognition of the country as an emerging hub for creativity and innovation in the region.

This recognition, therefore, is not mine alone. It is shared with the many individuals and institutions I have had the privilege to work with —colleagues, mentors, and partners who have tirelessly advocated for stronger IP awareness and enforcement.

It is also shaped by the broader momentum built by IPOPHL and its leadership, whose reforms have made it easier for more Filipinos to participate in the IP system. Their dedication has been a constant source of inspiration, and this award reflects our collective effort to elevate the importance of intellectual property in our country.

I am especially grateful to IPOPHL for its unwavering commitment to promoting IP rights.

Through initiatives like Gawad Yamang Isip, it shines a spotlight on the vital role that intellectual property plays in economic growth and cultural development. By recognizing individuals and organizations who champion this cause, it encourages more Filipinos to value and protect their ideas.

This honor also deepens my sense of duty. Being called an IP Champion is not a culmination, but a call to do more — to continue advocating, educating, and supporting efforts that strengthen our IP ecosystem. The progress achieved in recent years shows what is possible, but it also underscores the work that remains: expanding awareness, simplifying systems further, and ensuring that creators and innovators — wherever they are — feel empowered to protect their work.

On a personal note, this award is a moment of reflection. It brings to mind the journey that led me here — the challenges faced, the lessons learned, and the many opportunities to contribute in my own way. It reinforces my belief that meaningful work, when pursued with purpose and integrity, can create impact beyond oneself.

As I accept this recognition, I do so with renewed commitment to the cause of intellectual property. I remain hopeful that together, we can build a future where Filipino creativity thrives, where innovation is protected, and where intellectual property is recognized not just as a legal right, but as a cornerstone of national development.

For this honor, I extend my heartfelt thanks. It is both a privilege and an inspiration to continue serving as a steward of intellectual property.