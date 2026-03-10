— The Vice President is at a critical juncture in the impeachment process after the House Committee on Justice declared the two remaining complaints against her ‘sufficient in substance’

Conviction of Sara legally possible before 2028

A conviction of Vice President Sara Duterte is legally possible before the 2028 election and it could result in her permanent disqualification from public office. However, legal experts and political observers have raised significant doubts about whether the process can be finalized in time to bar her candidacy.

As of March 2026, the Vice President is at a critical juncture in the ongoing impeachment process, which reached a major milestone on 4 March when the House Committee on Justice declared the two remaining complaints against her “sufficient in substance.” A conviction by the Senate would lead to her removal from office and perpetual disqualification from public office, effectively ending her 2028 presidential aspiration.

To avoid this outcome, her survival strategy likely hinges on the following legal and political maneuvers.

1. Securing “The Magic Eight” in the Senate. The most direct path to acquittal is through the Senate trial where the Vice President will need only eight votes to remain in office.

a) Political Alliances: While senators should be independent judges, political alliances are paramount. Duterte’s camp will rely on loyalist senators and those wary of the Marcos-Romualdez alliance to block a conviction.

b) Public Opinion Pressure: Analysts note her consistently high trust ratings (54-56% in early 2026) compared to President Marcos’s lower ratings of 32-34%. Maintaining this popular support puts pressure on senators, many of whom are sensitive to the DDS (Diehard Duterte Supporters) base to avoid casting a “guilty” vote that could alienate voters.

2. Legal Defense and Procedural Delays: Her defense team, led by Atty. Michael Poa, is focusing on a rigorous review of the House actions to find procedural flaws.

a) Response to Allegations: She has 10 days from 5 March 2026 to file a “Verified Answer” to the complaints. Her lawyers have advised her to reserve specific counter-arguments, such as clarifying the “Mary Grace Piattos” confidential fund issue, for the formal proceedings.

b) Supreme Court Intervention: The Supreme Court has already intervened once, nullifying a 2025 impeachment attempt on procedural grounds (the one-year bar rule). Her team may again seek Supreme Court relief if they can argue that the current proceedings violate constitutional rules.

3.The Resignation Gambit: There is significant legal debate over whether her resignation from the vice presidency can go around the penalty of perpetual disqualification.

a) Running Out the Clock: Another perspective is that the judicial process for a separate criminal case (like graft) takes much longer than impeachment. If she can delay a final unappealable conviction beyond the 2028 elections, she may still be able to run.

4.Countert-Offensive: Political Warfare

Duterte has shifted from a defensive posture to an open political offensive posture.

a) Discrediting Witness: Her camp has lambasted key witnesses such as Ramil Madriaga, calling his testimony “purely political.”

b) Counter-Suits: On 4 March 2026, she filed a perjury complaint against Madriaga to undermine the credibility of the evidence being used in the impeachment.

c) Framing the Narrative: She framed the impeachment as “retaliatory politics” and a fishing expedition by her enemies to sideline her from the 2028 race.

