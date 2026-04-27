Gilas Men make ABG 3x3 quarters

A Nic Cabañero baseline drive whittled the Iranians’ lead to 14-19 in the last 1:48 but Gilas 3x3 men’s towering foes will not be denied.

“We accomplished our goal top our pool. Just to be honest, the boys deserved to be here. They worked hard and this is a blessing for us because of the hard work we put in the first day,” Gilas 3x3 men coach Patrick Fran said.

“I think this is a big preparation for us going into the quarterfinal tomorrow.”

Jeff Manday totaled eight points for the Pinoy 3x3 dribblers while Cabañero added six.

Gilas 3x3 men’s opponent in the Last Eight will be known Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gilas Women bucked a slow start to secure a sweep of Group C action, beating Kyrgyzstan, 21-15, to secure a quarterfinals spot also on Monday.

The Filipinas battled back from an early deficit when their lax defense helped Kyrgyzstan gain the lead early.

Fortunately, 3x3 veteran Mikka Cacho and Tantoy Ferrer connived to slowly chip at the lead, with Gabi Bade and Kaye Pingol also making key baskets down the stretch against the winless Kyrgyzstan squad.

After the match, Bade preached about defense and how they’ll need to fine tune that aspect of that match if they want to push for a medal in the tournament.

“Defense. Defense is going to be the key to helping us win all of these games. We just had to stay focused on defense because our shots will come, will go through if we focus on defense,” said Bade, who finished with five markers to back up Ferrer’s eight points.