Baby Tams regain UAAP juniors glory

Khean Esperanza got to the foul line early in extra time, giving FEU-D a 99-96 lead with 1:59 remaining. It wasn’t until the one-minute mark — when Moussa Diakite found Corian Cabantog for a basket — that the Bullpups scored in overtime, but Cabs Cabonilas responded immediately with a three-point play.

A split at the line by Esperanza, followed by Shaun Lucido hitting two of three free throws with 11.6 seconds left, set the stage for a heart-stopping finish with FEU-D ahead, 103-100. An inbound by Cabonilas off the backboard gave Ronnie Matias two free throws, cutting the lead to a single point with 7.7 seconds remaining.

On the next possession, Esperanza split his freebies, giving NUNS another chance with 6.2 seconds on the clock. However, Cabonilas intercepted Matias’ inbound and sank two clutch free throws to seal the championship.

“Of course, it’s a very special feeling because 28 years back, basketball is different,” said FEU-D head coach Mike Reyes, who also won the UAAP boys’ title with Ateneo de Manila University in Seasons 62 in 1999 and 63 in 2000.

“The happiest in winning the championship as we all know are Cabs and (Marc) Burgos. They will have schools in college. But Sam (Hall), (Yosef) Rañeses, and John Santos, coach Sean (Chambers) already know what they’re capable of. So, maybe, they will be given a shot in our college team.”

Cabonilas made history as the first UAAP high school player to win both the regular-season and Finals Most Valuable Player awards since stats were officially recorded in 2002.

He averaged 24.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 2.0 steals across the three-game series, which saw FEU-D open with a 77-73 victory last 22 March before NUNS forced a decider with an 80-59 win last Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 Digos City native poured in 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks in the winner-take-all game, with his scoring matched by NUNS Grade 11 guard Shaun Lucido.