Cordillera farmers’ ‘binnadang’ spirit sustains aid in times of crisis

Following the 1990 earthquake, widespread destruction made life difficult, particularly for poor and middle-income families in both the highlands and Central Luzon, as food shortages emerged. Despite landslides that isolated many villages, local farmers pooled whatever produce they could salvage. Tons of vegetables were sent to provinces where infrastructure had collapsed and countless families had lost homes and access to food.

After the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991, vast areas of Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales were buried in volcanic ash and lahar, paralyzing Central Luzon’s agricultural heartland. In response, highland vegetable farmers from Benguet and Baguio City helped fill the nutritional gap by sending tons of cabbages, potatoes, and chayote to evacuation centers. Farmers and residents also launched “Oplan Sayote,” mobilizing backyard growers to contribute their harvests.

This tradition of sharing has continued over the decades and has become more organized with improved logistics. During major typhoons that hit northern and central Luzon, the League of Associations at the La Trinidad Trading Post has often led donation drives, collecting tons of vegetables and financial contributions. Farmers and traders voluntarily set aside portions of their harvests—often amounting to several tons—for distribution to affected communities.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns disrupted movement and the national food supply chain. With markets in Metro Manila and other parts of the National Capital Region closed, highland farmers faced an oversupply of perishable goods. Instead of letting their produce go to waste, many donated unsold vegetables to local government units in Baguio City and Benguet. The initiative was later replicated by other LGUs, which distributed food to locked-down barangays and nearby provinces.

The culture of “binnadang,” also known as “ob-obbo,” reflects an indigenous practice of mutual aid and community cooperation among Cordillerans, particularly the Igorots—the preferred collective identity of the region’s indigenous peoples. This tradition has served as a driving force behind sustained relief efforts, with even small-scale farmers contributing what they can despite limited income.

For many, sharing is not merely an act of charity but a social and moral obligation to help others endure periods of hardship.

In 2026, as the country faces fresh economic challenges brought about by recent typhoons and the effects of conflict in the Middle East, Cordillera farmers have once again demonstrated this enduring spirit. Hundreds of metric tons of vegetables are being distributed to various areas through coordinated efforts involving the Department of Agriculture, local government units, police, and other government agencies, along with local cooperatives.

The consistent generosity of the Cordillera agricultural sector remains a vital component of the country’s disaster response. Despite challenges such as rising fuel costs and crop damage caused by frost and heavy rains, farmers continue to extend assistance. Through every earthquake, eruption, and crisis, the steady flow of highland produce to the lowlands stands as a symbol of solidarity and resilience.