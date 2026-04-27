Effortless MEETS extra at Bench Fashion Week Spring Summer 2026

Layering is having a moment again, with skirts over pants, bikini tops over basics and sheer pieces styled with structured staples. It may sound extra, but it feels surprisingly easy. Add breathable fabrics like linen, satin and viscose, and the looks stay cool even in the heat.

Meanwhile, accessories seal the vibe: bandanas, hats, sling bags and bold sunglasses turn simple outfits into statements. This season, Asian fashion levels up by staying stylish, functional and unapologetically fun.