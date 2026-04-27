Drag Royalty and P-Pop Ignite Miss Universe Philippines 2026 finale

The coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2026 is shaping up to be more than a crowning moment—it’s a full-scale spectacle of global and homegrown talent.

Taking the spotlight as host is an internationally celebrated drag superstar, bringing charisma, wit, and commanding stage presence to one of the country’s most anticipated pageant events. Known for captivating audiences worldwide, the drag icon is expected to elevate the evening with a bold and unforgettable hosting style befitting the grandeur of the competition.