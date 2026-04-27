Drag Royalty and P-Pop Ignite Miss Universe Philippines 2026 finale

The coronation night of is shaping up to be more than a crowning moment—it’s a full-scale spectacle of global and homegrown talent.
Taking the spotlight as host is an internationally celebrated drag superstar, bringing charisma, wit, and commanding stage presence to one of the country’s most anticipated pageant events. Known for captivating audiences worldwide, the drag icon is expected to elevate the evening with a bold and unforgettable hosting style befitting the grandeur of the competition.
Adding to the excitement, P-pop boy group is set to ignite the stage with a high-energy performance. The rising act, recognized for their dynamic choreography and infectious hits, will deliver a musical highlight that blends perfectly with the pageant’s electrifying atmosphere.
All eyes will turn to the on May 2 at 7:00 PM, where beauty, performance, and entertainment converge for one unforgettable night.
With a powerhouse host and a thrilling musical act, this year’s coronation promises not just a new queen—but a show that celebrates spectacle at its finest.