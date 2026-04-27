Diesel, kerosene sustain downward trend; gasoline posts hike

Diesel prices drop

In contrast, diesel prices declined by P12.94 per liter, while kerosene drops by P15.71 per liter, extending the downward trend for these fuels.

Estimated resulting pump price ranges for Metro Manila and other highly urbanized areas indicate that RON 97 may be sold between P79.79 and P104.93 per liter, RON 95 between P73.53 and P103.42 per liter, and RON 91 between P72.53 and P96.93 per liter.

Gasoline grades classification

Gasoline grades are classified using the RON (Research Octane Number), which measures a fuel’s resistance to engine knocking.

RON91 is considered the standard grade used by most vehicles and is typically the cheapest option, while RON97 is a higher-octane fuel designed for high-performance engines that require greater resistance to premature combustion.

Meanwhile, diesel prices are likely to range from P75.93 to P101.96 per liter, while Diesel Plus may range from P82.36 to P107.06 per liter. Kerosene prices, meanwhile, are projected to fall within P125.39 to P147.98 per liter.

Fuel supply covering 54 days

As of 24 April, government data showed that the country maintains a total expected available supply of 54 days.

Gasoline stocks are estimated to last 53.91 days, while diesel inventories are slightly higher at 54.61 days.

Kerosene supply remains ample at 168.74 days, significantly exceeding other fuel products.

Meanwhile, jet fuel stocks are projected to last 70.83 days, fuel oil at 67.55 days, and LPG at 38.44 days, reflecting relatively tighter supply conditions for cooking fuel compared to other petroleum products.